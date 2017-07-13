Real vs make-believe love

I am not normally a fan of mobile games. But when I heard my friends talking about Secret Love, I couldn't resist.



The game is about maintaining romantic relationships through instant messaging with 10 guys, including your boss who is separating from his wife. The 10 men cover every type of man you would encounter in real life.



Each player starts off with a 50 percent affection rating for each man, which would increase or decrease as you converse. When the level of affection reaches 100 percent, you pass the level.



I am not a fan of polyamory, but hopefully, the game will improve my flirting skills. I always feel awkward and give a poor response when flirting. The game allows me to see how people react to one's choice of words.



I realized how naive I was very quickly. The boss and another married man were my first challenge. Marital affairs are a severe breach of my values. So, I didn't answer truthfully. Instead, I said things I imagined would be charming. Within 10 minutes my affection score dropped to zero, and I failed.



As I played, I learned some tips on what works great for some types of men. The key is to give praise. Make him feel he is the best man in your eyes. Give the signal of "you are special," but never say something concrete from your side. Let him define the relationship.



I played all night long and won over nine guys using the above tactics, varying my approach according to each man's personality. For example, successful middle-aged men are more cautious and need you to be more considerate. Young boys need to be encouraged. The handsome, rich guy never speaks his mind, but likes when you make jokes.



The last challenge in the game is a colleague with whom you had drunk sex. First, I tried acting like nothing happened. Then I waited to see if he was going to make it serious. Both scenarios ended badly.



Annoyed, I searched online for game strategies and won him over easy as pie. But I didn't feel like the winner I thought I would be.



In real life, you don't have strategies written out for you. You don't get a second chance if you lose contact with someone.



Life might have similarities with the game, but it sure isn't one.



