Happy birthday:



Make sure you pace yourself today. Focus your energy on the most important and pressing matters. You may have to make a decision about a heath-related matter. Fortunately, you won't have to do it alone. Your lucky numbers: 3, 7, 9, 11, 15.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Your unrealistic view of the world is causing you problems. It's time to put your feet firmly back on the ground. Listen to the advice of those who are not afraid to tell you the truth. Although it may be difficult to hear, you need to keep an open mind. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You will have the energy you need to handle whatever comes your way today. Take advantage of this opportunity to work on projects that will get you closer to your long-term goals. ✭✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Organization and attention to detail will be the key to further enhancing your career. Your ability to make valuable contributions at the workplace is sure to be recognized and rewarded. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Financial gains are heading your way. This will be a good time to go over your finances and figure out where this money should go. An unexpected situation may throw a wrench into your plans, so make sure you have room to maneuver. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Do not get trapped in someone else's relationships woes. If you take sides, you will end up losing two friends instead of one. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Tread carefully when dealing with impatient family members today. Remain calm and remember that no one is perfect, including you. Self-awareness and self-improvement should be a priority. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will have a chance to make a second impression on someone who thought they had you all figured out. Do not waste this opportunity as it is sure to lead to great things for you career-wise. ✭✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Although you are under a lot of pressure to rush through your day, it would be much better if you took your time. A single mistake may mean having to start all over again from scratch. ✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Today is a day for being proactive and taking action, so get out there and make things happen! Your immense positive energy will help you navigate the twists and turns that you will encounter throughout the day. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Some information about your past of which you were not aware will come to light today, sending you on a journey of self-discovery. Lady Luck will smile down at you when it comes to affairs of the heart. ✭✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You might be getting mixed signals from someone you are interested in. You may just be misreading the situation. Try to establish a dialogue with this person so you can find out where they stand. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your barriers are not as strong as you'd like today, so you may want to steer away from situations that might make you overly emotional. A quiet day alone may be just what you need. ✭✭✭