ACROSS

  1 Machine shop tool

  6 Music enhancers

 10 "Let's not forget ..."

 14 Autumn color

 15 Skin, as an apple

 16 Address to a lady

 17 That thing you lost is ...

 20 One of New York's Finger Lakes

 21 Amtrak stop

 22 Former Russian leaders

 25 Some milk quantities

 26 "Ali ___ and the Forty Thieves"

 30 They may be caught at the beach

 32 Supervised

 35 Did looped lacework

41 Anything that moves has ...

 43 Moved back and forth

 44 Ex-service people

 45 Mulligan, for one

 47 Trans-Siberian RR stop

 48 Grind together, as one's teeth

 53 Lowermost ship deck

 56 Keep from overheating, as an engine

 58 Pester persistently

 63 You will probably see things ...

 66 Toy on a string

 67 Gray matter creation

 68 One of five

 69 Great deal

 70 Marina slip

 71 Barely beat

DOWN

  1 Weather minimums

  2 Massage target

  3 "And ___ what?"

  4 "Try this!"

  5 Good way to stand

  6 Gorilla or gibbon

  7 Do damage to

  8 Affectedly prim

  9 Paving stone

 10 Early violin maker

 11 Almost a dunk

 12 Wooden-soled shoe

 13 Foreboding signs

 18 "___ in victory" (elementary lesson)

 19 Atlas feature

 23 Aphrodite's lover

 24 Went too long

 26 Marshy areas

 27 Say it is so

 28 Alpha's follower

 29 Like some Chelsea events

 31 Dele reversal

 33 Observe visually

 34 Concludes

 36 Bedazzled reaction

 37 "Comin' ___ the Rye"

 38 Sporting bunch

 39 Sea eagles

 40 Classroom staple

 42 Whine

 46 City in Ohio or Spain

 48 Joins the rubberneckers



 49 Nothing, in Latin

 50 Narrow crest

 51 Fastener that turns

 52 Farming tool

 54 Cry of surprise

 55 Tape recorder button

 57 "The Art of Love" poet

 59 Runner's place

 60 Grammy winner

 61 Be the also-ran

 62 Barely made it (with "out")

 64 Kind of room or center

 65 Woolly beast

