puzzle





ACROSS



1 Machine shop tool



6 Music enhancers



10 "Let's not forget ..."



14 Autumn color



15 Skin, as an apple



16 Address to a lady



17 That thing you lost is ...



20 One of New York's Finger Lakes



21 Amtrak stop



22 Former Russian leaders



25 Some milk quantities



26 "Ali ___ and the Forty Thieves"



30 They may be caught at the beach



32 Supervised



35 Did looped lacework



41 Anything that moves has ...



43 Moved back and forth



44 Ex-service people



45 Mulligan, for one



47 Trans-Siberian RR stop



48 Grind together, as one's teeth



53 Lowermost ship deck



56 Keep from overheating, as an engine



58 Pester persistently



63 You will probably see things ...



66 Toy on a string



67 Gray matter creation



68 One of five



69 Great deal



70 Marina slip



71 Barely beat

DOWN



1 Weather minimums



2 Massage target



3 "And ___ what?"



4 "Try this!"



5 Good way to stand



6 Gorilla or gibbon



7 Do damage to



8 Affectedly prim



9 Paving stone



10 Early violin maker



11 Almost a dunk



12 Wooden-soled shoe



13 Foreboding signs



18 "___ in victory" (elementary lesson)



19 Atlas feature



23 Aphrodite's lover



24 Went too long



26 Marshy areas



27 Say it is so



28 Alpha's follower



29 Like some Chelsea events



31 Dele reversal



33 Observe visually



34 Concludes



36 Bedazzled reaction



37 "Comin' ___ the Rye"



38 Sporting bunch



39 Sea eagles



40 Classroom staple



42 Whine



46 City in Ohio or Spain



48 Joins the rubberneckers





49 Nothing, in Latin



50 Narrow crest



51 Fastener that turns



52 Farming tool



54 Cry of surprise



55 Tape recorder button



57 "The Art of Love" poet



59 Runner's place



60 Grammy winner



61 Be the also-ran



62 Barely made it (with "out")



64 Kind of room or center



65 Woolly beast





solution





