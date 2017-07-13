puzzle
ACROSS
1 Machine shop tool
6 Music enhancers
10 "Let's not forget ..."
14 Autumn color
15 Skin, as an apple
16 Address to a lady
17 That thing you lost is ...
20 One of New York's Finger Lakes
21 Amtrak stop
22 Former Russian leaders
25 Some milk quantities
26 "Ali ___ and the Forty Thieves"
30 They may be caught at the beach
32 Supervised
35 Did looped lacework
41 Anything that moves has ...
43 Moved back and forth
44 Ex-service people
45 Mulligan, for one
47 Trans-Siberian RR stop
48 Grind together, as one's teeth
53 Lowermost ship deck
56 Keep from overheating, as an engine
58 Pester persistently
63 You will probably see things ...
66 Toy on a string
67 Gray matter creation
68 One of five
69 Great deal
70 Marina slip
71 Barely beat
DOWN
1 Weather minimums
2 Massage target
3 "And ___ what?"
4 "Try this!"
5 Good way to stand
6 Gorilla or gibbon
7 Do damage to
8 Affectedly prim
9 Paving stone
10 Early violin maker
11 Almost a dunk
12 Wooden-soled shoe
13 Foreboding signs
18 "___ in victory" (elementary lesson)
19 Atlas feature
23 Aphrodite's lover
24 Went too long
26 Marshy areas
27 Say it is so
28 Alpha's follower
29 Like some Chelsea events
31 Dele reversal
33 Observe visually
34 Concludes
36 Bedazzled reaction
37 "Comin' ___ the Rye"
38 Sporting bunch
39 Sea eagles
40 Classroom staple
42 Whine
46 City in Ohio or Spain
48 Joins the rubberneckers
49 Nothing, in Latin
50 Narrow crest
51 Fastener that turns
52 Farming tool
54 Cry of surprise
55 Tape recorder button
57 "The Art of Love" poet
59 Runner's place
60 Grammy winner
61 Be the also-ran
62 Barely made it (with "out")
64 Kind of room or center
65 Woolly beast
solution