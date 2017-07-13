What’s hot on Sina Weibo

#Ph. D supervisor tutors 8-year-olds to do academic research# views: 54k



Four kids all 8-years-old from West China's Chongqing participated in a "doctoral research camp" held by a Ph. D supervisor and were reported to have performed "perfectly."



Zhou Qing, Ph. D supervisor at Chongqing University and father of an 8-year-old son, organized a five-day tutoring program for his son and three others between June 19 and 23 to let them think and research like Ph. D candidates.



The kids chose their own research topics, discussed them, and even did literature reviews with Zhou's help.



"Their performances were amazing," Zhou said.



#People born in year of goat less popular on blind dates# views: 3.3m



Even if they own apartments, vehicles and live in Beijing, people born in the lunar year of the goat are less popular at blind date fairs in the city.



Peng Shunli, a 26-year-old Beijing local with a master's degree from a prestigious Chinese university, was shocked to find that she was not a popular pick just because she was born in the year of the goat.



Girls born in these years are often believed to be unlucky.



Beijing has long been a popular place for blind dates, where financial and social status and even horoscopes of young participants are scrutinized rigorously.



#Woman refuses to return dead boy's phone to his family# views: 29.54m



A woman in Central China's Hubei Province, who picked up the cell phone of a boy who committed suicide last Friday, has refused to return it to his family.



The woman can be seen picking up the 17-year-old boy's phone after he jumped off a bridge in Yichang and then quickly leaving the scene in video footage of the incident.



The boy's sister said the woman wanted money in return for the phone. "She refused to give us the phone and demanded money," said the boy's sister, "We need it back to figure out why my brother killed himself."



The woman still hasn't returned the phone and has rejected calls from the boy's family.



#Rice expert Yuan Longping delivers 20-minute speech in English# views: 3.54m



Yuan Longping, an academic from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, delivered a 20-minute speech in English at the 10th High-level Overseas Talent Forum held in Beijing Tuesday.



Yuan gave a talk on the current development of hybrid rice with supporting research at the forum in what he said was "poor English."



Yuan is considered to be a pioneer of rice crop innovation in China.



