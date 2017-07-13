Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

fast-paced



紧凑



(jǐncòu)

A: I've been watching this TV show these past two days. The plot has been getting increasingly fast-paced. I can't stop watching.



我这两天一直在追一部电视剧, 这剧情变得越来越紧凑, 看得我简直停不下来。



(wǒ zhè liǎnɡtiān yīzhí zài zhuī yībù diànshìjù, zhè jùqínɡ biàn de yuèlái yuè jǐncòu, kàn de wǒ jiǎnzhí tínɡ bù xiàlái.)



B: Is it that same show you claimed you were going to give up on two days ago because it was stretching out the plot?



就是你前两天说因为剧情太拖拉、快要看不下去的那个剧吗？



(jiùshì nǐ qiánliǎnɡtiān shuō yīnwèi jùqínɡ tài tuōlā, kuàiyào kàn bù xiàqù de nàɡè jù ma?)

A: Yeah! The previous plots were just the set up, the game between the antagonist and the main character hadn't started yet, so the pace was comparatively slow. But now the plot is moving much faster the farther along it gets.



对呀！之前的剧情都是铺垫, 反派人物和主角的对手戏还没展开, 所以节奏比较慢。但是这剧情是越往后发展节奏越快。



(duì ya！zhīqián de jùqínɡ dōushì pùdiàn, fǎnpai rénwù hé zhǔjué de duìshǒuxì háiméi zhǎnkāi, suǒyǐ jiézòu bǐjiào màn.dànshì zhè jùqínɡ shì yuè wǎnɡhòu fāzhǎn jiézòu yuèkuài.)