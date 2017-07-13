Privacy, period pain and Chinese moms

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

I am a Swiss girl in love with a Beijing man to the extent that I left my Shanghai apartment and temporarily moved in with his parents in their family home in Haidian district.One unusually hot and steamy night, I was in the washroom seeking some temporary relief from my menstrual cramps when the moonlight fell on a small, ghost-like creature standing in the doorframe.It was my future mother-in-law."What happened?" she asked, as if she had caught me in an illegal act."My belly hurts. I feel like throwing up at any time," I replied in a whiny voice.The case was clear. She immediately surmised that I must be on my period.I immediately regretted my statement. Why did I have to tell her?I knew instantly that she would again make me take this horrid, hot and malodorous drink she had offered me when I was on my period during Chinese New Year - ginger tea with brown sugar. It sounds harmless, but it looks like liquid diarrhea. It's the famous Chinese remedy against painful periods.I was determined to die of pain rather than drink the ominous sludge prepared by my boyfriend's mom."Please, don't bother. My stomach is already upset," I told her.But our nocturnal rendezvous wasn't finished there."I saw you eating ice cream yesterday," she said reproachfully after a short pause.According to her, women should turn to warm things and avoid anything cold when they are menstruating.Under normal circumstances, it makes sense to me. My own mother used to give me a hot water bottle in the form of a cuddly pillow to help with the vicious pain in my tummy.But this time, I had to endure my period under the Beijing sun, not the Swiss mountain breeze."It was like 36 C yesterday! And ice cream is my favorite summer treat," I said naively.My boyfriend's mom didn't seem impressed. The next day at the dinner table, she openly opposed my plan of going to an outdoor swimming pool."You can't go swimming during that time of the month," she insisted.Embarrassed but determined to win the argument once and for all, I went to my room and grabbed a tampon."In the West, women often use these instead of pads. Therefore, swimming is no problem," I told her, shamelessly waving the tampon as if it were a flag of freedom.I got a pack of ice cream the next time my boyfriend's mom came back from the grocery store.I may have given up my privacy by moving into a Chinese household. But if waving a tampon around is what it takes to regain the right to a cold treat, which is indispensable for surviving painful periods during the summertime in Beijing, then I'll happily make that sacrifice.This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.