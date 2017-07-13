Beijing Zoo animals beat the heat with 700 kg of fruit

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/13 19:03:40





Beijing Zoo has added 700 kilograms of fruit to animals' daily diets to help them combat the heat, the Beijing Daily reported Thursday.Just as people lose their appetites in the heat, so do animals. Breeders at Beijing Zoo have come up with a carefully designed menu to solve the problem, which includes cooling-treats such as peaches, watermelons and grapes.The zoo provides 12 in-season fruits to the animals every day. The total weight amounts to 704 kilograms, 332 kilograms of which is watermelons, the report said.Polar bears, brown bears, red panda s, golden snub-nosed monkeys and chimpanzees can have "giant popsicles" when the temperature hits 35 C.Rhinos can also enjoy a dip in the freshly installed mud bath, which helps them cool down and get rid of parasites on their bodies.The zoo animals are expected to eat 48,870 kilograms of fruit this summer, the report said.The Beijing Daily