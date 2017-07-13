Don’t let the train take the strain

Moving house? Don't let the train take the strain - that's the message from Australian rail chiefs after publishing footage of passengers lugging furniture and fridges on busy commuter services.



The slapstick images taken in Brisbane show a man laboring to trolley a refrigerator into a lift and down to a platform.



He manages to wheel the large item onto a train, before the footage shows him backing it out again as security officers intervene and issue a fine.



"Today's #TrainEtiquetteTuesday is a simple one: please book a removalist," Queensland Rail tweeted with the images Tuesday.



In a second video, a man takes a three-seater sofa off a train and moves it end over end along the platform and into a lift.



Queensland Rail said the video was a "light-hearted reminder" that oversized items were not allowed on trains, with potential fines of up to $192.



"The last thing we want is for a customer to injure themselves or others losing control of an oversized item," a spokesperson said.



AFP

