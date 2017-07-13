Maltese parliament legalizes same-sex marriage

Maltese lawmakers voted Wednesday to legalize same-sex marriage on the Mediterranean island, fulfilling Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's campaign promise to make this the first law brought before parliament in his new term.



The law removes words including "husband," "wife," "mother" and "father" from the Marriage Act and replaces them with "spouse," "parent who gave birth" and "parent who did not give birth.".



"I think this is an historic vote. It shows that our democracy and our society are maturing ... It is a society where we can all say we are equal," the prime minister told reporters.



Malta was the 24th country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage with the vote coming just two weeks after German lawmakers approved a similar measure in June.



The Malta Gay Rights Movement celebrated the new law with a party attended by hundreds in a square outside the prime minister's office in the capital, Valletta.



Reuters

