A customer visits the international cosmetics exhibition and trading center in the Waigaoqiao area of Pudong, Shanghai. The center aims to enrich the functions of the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ). Nearly 70 beauty brands, including L'Oréal and Estée Lauder, set up sales booths in the center. About 77 multinational companies have set up regional headquarters in the FTZ. Last year, the revenue created by companies in the zone rose 4.7 percent year-on-year, chinanews.com reported. Photo: IC