Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/13 23:18:40
6

Major Chinese mining and metals companies that have been assigned  rare-earth output quotas for 2017.

740m yuan

Investment in a drone-powered logistics center in Southwest China's Sichuan Province by SF Express.

10b yuan

New China-Europe Belt and Road initiative fund established in South China's Guangdong Province.

213%

First-half growth of IPOs in China to 219, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.

32.5%

Growth of China's vehicle exports in the first half of 2017, media reported on Thursday.

