Figuratively Speaking

6
Major Chinese mining and metals companies that have been assigned rare-earth output quotas for 2017.
740m yuan
Investment in a drone-powered logistics center in Southwest China's Sichuan Province by SF Express.
10b yuan
New China-Europe Belt and Road
initiative fund established in South China's Guangdong Province.
213%
First-half growth of IPOs in China to 219, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.
32.5%
Growth of China's vehicle exports in the first half of 2017, media reported on Thursday.