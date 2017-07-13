Djokovic mulls ‘longer break’

Novak Djokovic appears to be in discomfort during his men's singles quarterfinal match against Tomas Berdych at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Photo: IC

Novak Djokovic admits a long break is on the cards after an elbow injury forced him to retire from his Wimbledon quarterfinal against Tomas Berdych.



Djokovic's miserable 12 months hit a fresh low on Wednesday when a right elbow problem curtailed his bid to win Wimbledon for a fourth time.



The 30-year-old Serb was trailing 7-6 (7/2), 2-0 and felt he had no option but to call it quits as the pain, from an injury that has troubled him for more than a year, began to increase.



"There is a possibility that they will propose surgery, but I don't think that is good," Djokovic told Serbian media.



"To go to be cut in surgery or to poison myself with pills … none of the solutions is good.



"A logical conclusion is that a kind of a rest and a longer break is a logical solution. Maybe a longer rest is necessary, not only because of the injury but for my mind as well."



Djokovic, who has also struggled with a shoulder issue, had spoken to medical experts about the elbow problem before Wimbledon and was told surgery was an option.



Asked what he would do to finally resolve the nagging injury, Djokovic had admitted he wouldn't rule out an operation.



With the US Open just six weeks away, Djokovic doesn't have long to return to full fitness.



Since winning the French Open last year to complete his career Grand Slam, Djokovic has failed to claim another major title. He crashed out of the Australian Open in the second round and the French Open in the quarterfinals.



With world No.1 Andy Murray losing against Sam Querrey earlier on Wednesday, Djokovic knew he would have regained top spot in the rankings if he won Wimbledon.



That honor will have to wait for now and, with Murray hobbled by a long-term hip injury against Querrey, Djokovic conceded the two rivals could be paying the price for their grueling battle for the top ranking last year.



"Could be. We both had a very long, very tough year, a lot of matches, a lot of emotions, a lot of things in play," he said.



"Our bodies have taken a lot physically. So, I mean, as an athlete, one way or another, at a certain stage of your career, you're going to experience these kind of things."



