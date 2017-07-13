UBS gets PE license

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/13 23:23:42
UBS Asset Management announced on Thursday that its wholly owned enterprise in China has obtained a private fund management license from Asset Management Association of China.
UBS Asset Management (Shanghai) Co has become the first Qualified Domestic Limited Partner license-holder to get such a license in the country, the company said.
The license will allow the foreign-backed company to provide onshore equity, fixed income and other related services to both institutional and individual investors in the country.
The company invests in sectors like real estate.