UBS gets PE license

UBS Asset Management announced on Thursday that its wholly owned enterprise in China has obtained a private fund management license from Asset Management Association of China.



UBS Asset Management (Shanghai) Co has become the first Qualified Domestic Limited Partner license-holder to get such a license in the country, the company said.



The license will allow the foreign-backed company to provide onshore equity, fixed income and other related services to both institutional and individual investors in the country.



The company invests in sectors like real estate.





