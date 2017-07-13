Investment grows





China's outbound investment recorded consecutive growth and reached $170.1 billion in 2016, according to a report released by the Beijing-based independent think tank Center for China and Globalization on Thursday.



Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific remained the top three investment destinations for Chinese companies, and 35 percent of the outbound investment flowed into Europe, the report showed.



Investment in the US tripled in 2016 from 2015, to $46 billion and small and medium-sized enterprises were the most active ones.





