No quick recovery for Nouri

Ajax youngster’s brain 'damage serious and permanent’

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri has suffered "serious and permanent" brain damage after collapsing over the weekend, the Dutch club said Thursday, dashing earlier hopes the promising prospect would make a quick recovery.



The Amsterdam club had said Tuesday a preliminary scan and other neurological tests had not detected any anomalies, and that 20-year-old Nouri would be gradually awoken from an induced coma for more detailed examinations.



But the club "received really bad news" on Thursday.



"The intensive care unit in Innsbruck have examined Nouri's brain functions over the last few days," Ajax told the NOS national broadcaster.



"The diagnosis showed that a large part of his brain isn't functioning any longer and that the chance of a successful ­recovery of these crucial ­functions is zero," the NOS said.



Nouri most likely suffered a lack of oxygen when he collapsed Saturday during a training match.



The Amsterdam-born midfielder, who is of Moroccan descent, suffered irregular heart problems in the preseason friendly against German side Werder Bremen in Austria.



After his collapse the player - one of Ajax's up-and-coming prospects - was resuscitated and flown by helicopter to a hospital in Innsbruck.



Players and fans have taken to Twitter to send the young midfielder their best wishes, under the hashtag #StayStrongAppie.



The hospital says his family "are taking enormous strength in the many messages of support" and added they have called on fans "to pray" for the young player.



Nouri made his debut for Ajax in September last year in a Dutch Cup match against Willem II, scoring a goal.



He was also named the 2016-17 player of the season in the Dutch second tier while turning out for Jong Ajax, the Amsterdam giants' reserve team.





