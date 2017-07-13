Blues to sign Bakayoko

Chelsea look set to put the disappointment of losing out on Romelu Lukaku by signing French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to the British media on Thursday.



The 22-year-old - who played a pivotal role in Monaco winning the French title and reaching the Champions League semifinals last season - will cost the English champions up to 39.7 million pounds ($51.2 million), according to The Guardian.



The deal is conditional on him passing a medical - Bakayoko underwent keyhole surgery on his knee after the season ended and is likely to miss the Community Shield match with Arsenal and the first three Premier League games.

