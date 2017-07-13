Blues to sign Bakayoko

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/7/13 23:33:40
Chelsea look set to put the disappointment of losing out on Romelu Lukaku by signing French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to the British media on Thursday.
The 22-year-old - who played a pivotal role in Monaco winning the French title and reaching the Champions League semifinals last season - will cost the English champions up to 39.7 million pounds ($51.2 million), according to The Guardian.
The deal is conditional on him passing a medical - Bakayoko underwent keyhole surgery on his knee after the season ended and is likely to miss the Community Shield match with Arsenal and the first three Premier League games.