Modeste joins Quanjian

French striker Anthony Modeste has become the first big-name European signing of the Chinese Super League's (CSL) close season transfer window, as Bundesliga side Cologne announced his departure to Tianjin Quanjian on Thursday.



Cologne announced Modeste's departure two days before the closure of a ­relatively uneventful Chinese transfer window, with clubs not spending large amounts following the imposition this year of significant levies on big money transfers by the ­Chinese Football Association.



The 29-year-old Modeste joins a Tianjin side in fourth place in the Chinese top flight standings.





