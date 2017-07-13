Time has come for Januzaj to get real about delivering on his potential

Even with the most rose tinted of ­glasses, there were very few highlights at Manchester United under David ­Moyes. There was one genuine positive: the ­arrival of Adnan Januzaj.



The then 18-year-old announced himself with a brace against Sunderland in his first Premier League start. Soon the willowy winger earned rave reviews and comparisons to the greats. His future was bright and he was linked with moves to PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona.



It wasn't just clubs clamoring for him but countries, too. Born in Belgium to Albanian-Kosovar parents, Januzaj could have represented the country of his birth, Albania, the not-yet-recognized Kosovo national team, or even England, with Roy Hodgson exploring the possibility of naturalizing him before the World Cup.



In the end he went to Brazil with Belgium and the world was at his feet in the summer following his debut season in the first team. He was signed to a long-term contract to ward off interest from the continent, inherited the No.11 shirt vacated by the retiring Ryan Giggs and was serenaded as the "boy who could do anything" from the stands.



And then it started to go wrong. His form faded under new manager Louis van Gaal and he failed to score in his 21 appearances. The next season he did find the net - a winner at Villa Park - but was sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund. However, BVB coach Thomas Tuchel sent him back to Old Trafford after just four months.



Janujaj's attitude was blamed for the early termination of a loan where he failed to start a single game and, despite successive Manchester United managers from Ferguson to Mourinho talking up the Belgian's talent, people questioned his commitment to making the most of it.



Former coaches Warren Joyce and Nicky Butt have suggested that Januzaj had been too quick to enjoy the comforts of his contract and give up the hard work that earned it. Even Moyes, perhaps the winger's biggest cheerleader, became public about his disappointment.



The Scot took Januzaj on loan at Sunderland last season and it was a campaign that did little to rebuild either of their reputations. The Black Cats were relegated and there were few signs of the player that Moyes had once compared to Johan Cruyff.



At this stage Januzaj would be lucky to replicate the career of Johan Cruyff's son Jordi. The Dutch winger has a comparable record at United - 57 games and eight goals to Januzaj's 63 games and five goals - with one crucial difference: Jordi Cruyff has a Premier League winner's medal.



The chance to match that feat appears to have slipped through his grasp. Januzaj has joined Real Sociedad - a club he was linked to when Moyes was their manager - on a permanent deal. While United insisted on a buy-back clause, it seems an insurance policy rather than confidence he will finally fulfill his undoubted potential.



Januzaj is only 22 but he can't live on his past as a boy wonder any longer. The comparative lack of spotlight in San ­Sebastien and European soccer offer the ideal chance to kick-start his career but only he can take it. If he can't or won't, Januzaj will remain that most frustrating of a player: the one who squandered their talent.



