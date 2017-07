Trek-Segafredo rider Alberto Contador of Spain has to stop to let a train pass during the 12th stage of the 2017 Tour de France on Thursday. Frenchman Romain Bardet won the stage, a 214.5-kilometer trek from Pau to Peyragudes. Italian Fabio Aru claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey as previous race leader Chris Froome could not sustain the pace in the final few hundred meters up a steep climb to the finish line. Photo: CFP