Power use rises in June

China's electricity consumption, an important indicator of economic activity, continued expansion in June as the country's economy stabilized, official data showed Thursday.



Power use reached 524.4 billion kilowatt-hours, up 6.5 percent year-on-year, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA). In the first six months, power consumption rose 6.3 percent to 2.95 trillion kilowatt-hours, said the NEA.



In June, electricity use in the service sector jumped 11.1 percent, outpacing increases in the industrial and agricultural sectors, which stood at 5.4 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

