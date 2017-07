Fitch Ratings announced Thursday that it has assigned the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank ( AIIB ) its highest possible rating and a stable outlook.Fitch provided the AIIB with a long-term issuer default rating of AAA and a short-term issuer default rating of F1+, based on the bank's "existing and expected intrinsic strengths."This was the AIIB's second top-notch credit rating in two weeks. Moody's Investors Service assigned the AIIB a long-term foreign currency issuer rating of AAA.