A container ship makes its way into the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in East China's Zhejiang Province on Thursday. In the first half of this year, the port handled a record 500 million tons of bulk and other cargoes, up 11.3 percent year-on-year, and container throughput reached 12.38 million 20-foot equivalent units, up 14.6 percent year-on-year. Photo: CFP