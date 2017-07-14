Baxter earns new deal

Exeter Chiefs head coach Rob Baxter and his support staff were rewarded with new three-year contracts after guiding the team to a maiden English Premiership title last season, the club announced Thursday. Baxter, a former club captain, will assume a new title of director of rugby while Ali Hepher will become head coach.



Baxter has transformed Exeter dramatically since taking over, steering the club into the Premiership at his first attempt in 2010 and building steadily prior to last season's breakthrough triumph.

