Selby to defend IBF title

Britain's Lee Selby will defend his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world featherweight belt on Saturday against Argentine challenger Jonathan Victor Barros despite his mother dying on Tuesday.



The 30-year-old Welshman has held the title since 2015.



It is not the first time tragedy has struck Selby as his older brother Michael drowned nine years ago, leading the boxer to go "on a binge of drugs and drinking" before turning his life round.