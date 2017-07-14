Hunchback’s dream: returning Paris’ Notre Dame to glory

A statue on the roof of the Notre Dame cathedral Photo: CFP

Victor Hugo would be appalled to see the ravages inflicted by time, pollution and weather on his beloved Notre Dame, the soaring cathedral that adorns the heart of Paris.The celebrated French novelist wrote The Hunchback of Notre Dame, published in 1831, largely to draw attention to the glories of Gothic architecture, which in his day was often neglected or disfigured by modern additions.With its twin towers, stained-glass windows, gargoyles and flying buttresses - a colossal achievement that took more than a century to complete - the cathedral is a UNESCO World Heritage site that draws between 12 and 14 million visitors each year.Though the French government currently spends 2 million euros ($2.3 million) a year for maintenance work, the conservation to-do list is growing long.Gargoyles that have lost their heads have been fixed up with unsightly plastic tubes for water drainage.Elsewhere, an entire stone balustrade is missing, replaced by plywood; a pinnacle has crumbled and a stained-glass window's frame is in a sorry state of repair.Decorative details that have fallen away from flying buttresses have been set aside for safekeeping.The central lead-clad wooden spire, which rises 93 meters above the cathedral roof and weighs 250 tons, is also in need of costly restoration.The lead, meant to protect the spire from the elements, is wearing thin, noted government conservationist Marie-Helene Didier.

The inside of the Notre Dame cathedral Photo: CFP

Paris is sounding the alarm, seeking donations notably from US patrons to help pay for the upkeep, pledging to match up to 4 million euros donated to a heritage fund.Through the Friends of Notre Dame de Paris group, Paris's Roman Catholic diocese is reaching out to Americans "who have a culture of giving and are very attached to this monument," said Andre Finot, a spokesman for the cathedral.Finot, who knows Notre Dame's every nook and cranny, is leading the funding drive."It's really urgent," he said, during a tour of the devastation caused by air pollution and acid rain. "You realize that [state funds] are not enough."By his estimate, the bill could come to at least 150 million euros over 30 years."We are not in a situation of danger, we still manage to handle the most urgent needs," said Didier.But private donations "would allow us to speed up the work."