Price tag pressure

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku takes part in a training session on Monday in Los Angeles. Photo: CFP

Romelu Lukaku has arrived at Old Trafford with big shoes to fill. The Belgian striker is expected to replace the 28 goals that Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored last season and he shoulders the pressure of the departing Swede's No.9 shirt and a fee that is set to eclipse the world record the club paid for Paul Pogba last season.



The Belgian will cost United 90 million pounds ($116 million) if the "achievable" add-ons included in the deal are met, but even at 75 million pounds it is a record between British clubs. Even accounting for the inflated fees that Premier League experience often brings, it's a price tag that Lukaku's performances will be measured against by the press and pundits.



Lukaku has lived up to a big price tag before. He became Everton's record signing when he joined for 28 million pounds from Chelsea in 2014. He repaid that with 53 goals over three seasons, including 25 last season. The pressure and expectation will be more intense now he has left Goodison Park and the fee will add to that: Will it prove to be an albatross around Lukaku's neck or money well spent?



Taking a look at the other most expensive transfers between British clubs, it could go either way.



Fernando Torres - Liverpool to Chelsea, January 2011 - £50m



El Nino was a revelation at Anfield and Carlo Ancelotti was convinced to break the British transfer record to take him to Stamford Bridge. The goals did not flow at Chelsea: one in the first season and 11 in his first full season after the move. He did win the Champions League that year and the Europa League in 2013 but it was a move best remembered for long droughts.



The 22-year-old was signed by incoming City boss to be his ball-playing central defender, a role that he followed to the letter. Stones made some notable mistakes but had a strong start and finish to the season before pulling up with injury. A key part of Pep Guardiola's plan as he looks to win a first trophy in Manchester.



Raheem Sterling - Liverpool to Manchester City, July 2015 - £44m (rising to 49m)



Juan Mata - Chelsea to Manchester United, January 2014 - £37.1m



Deemed surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho, the Spanish playmaker was lured from Stamford Bridge to save David Moyes' Manchester United career. He couldn't save Scot but established himself under both Louis van Gaal, winning the 2016 FA Cup, and Jose Mourinho. Despite fears that he would be sold by the man who let him go at Chelsea, Mata was one of the most consistent performers as the team won the League Cup and Europa League last season.



Andy Carroll - Newcastle United to Liverpool, January 2011 - £35m



Signed on the same day that Torres left for Chelsea, Carroll was at the time the most expensive British footballer. He was more expensive than his fellow new recruit, Luis Suarez, but it was the Uruguayan who went on to shine. Carroll scored 11 goals at Liverpool as he failed to adapt to a system he was ill-suited for before being sold at a 20 million pound loss to West Ham United in 2013



Sadio Mane - Southampton to Liverpool, July 2016 - £34m (rising to 36m)



Eyebrows were raised at the fee for the Senegal winger but he proved the doubters wrong in his first season at Anfield. Mane got off to a flying start with an electric performance against Arsenal on his debut, and his standards didn't drop as he went on to finish joint top scorer and be named the club's player of the year by supporters and teammates. Both will want him to recover from the injury that ended his season early before the new campaign.



Rio Ferdinand - Leeds United to Manchester United, July 2002 - £30m (34m with add-ons)



The most expensive British footballer at the time, Ferdinand won the league title in his first season and went on to win another five, three League Cups and the Champions League during his 12 seasons at Old Trafford. He lifted many of those trophies as captain and is regarded as one of the club's best players. He Joined Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer in 2014 before retiring.



Christian Benteke - Aston Villa to Liverpool, August 2015 - £32.5m



The Belgian striker arrived at Liverpool as a proven Premier League goal scorer but he failed to replicate the form he showed over his three seasons at Villa Park. He didn't fit the football played under Brendan Rodgers or his successor Juergen Klopp and fell to the bench before being off-loaded to Crystal Palace in a 27 million pound deal that could rise to 32 million pounds.



Whatever Kante actually cost Chelsea - the fee has been reported between 29 million and 32 million pounds - he was worth it. The midfielder followed his surprise success at Leicester by winning the Premier League last season with Chelsea while also being named player of the year by both his fellow professionals and the football writers.



Dimitar Berbatov - Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester United, September 2008 - £30.75m



