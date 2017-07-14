Paris, Berlin work on European fighter jet on defense cooperation boost

Leaders of Europe's main powerhouses France and Germany unveiled project to develop fighter jets as part of Franco-German initiative to develop a European common defense strategy after terrorist attacks struck many European countries.
"Our hope is to be able to have a new and common generation of fighter jets... instead of actual generation build by different companies some of them are European and others national one," French President Emmanuel Macron
told a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"It's a profound revolution, but we are not afraid of revolutions when they are held with a pacific, coherent and long-term way," he added.
The due defense scheme is part of "a roadmap of common voluntary initiatives that will take by the end of the year for greater integration of the eurozone and Europe," the French head of state said.
At her turn, Merkel hailed the project, adding that both countries were working to improve cooperation on cybersecurity.
According to a document issued after a Franco-German joint cabinet meeting held in Paris, France and Germany will outline roadmap to develop the new fighter jet by mid-2018.
Advocating for a European defense budget, both parts agreed to cooperate on next model of Tiger attack helicopter and for tactical air-to-ground missiles.
Focusing mainly on defense cooperation, the joint cabinet meeting "was an important moment of our convergence on that matter," Macron said.
He also discussed with German partner ways to press through the implementation of Paris Agreement
and further boost fiscal integration in the single-currency bloc in addition on ways to improve cultural ties.