Senior CPC official meets Romanian prime minister

Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Liu Yunshan
met here Thursday with Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose, pledging to further promote pragmatic cooperation between the two countries.
Liu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, arrived in Bucharest on Wednesday for an official good-will visit to Romania.
At the meeting, Liu first extended his congratulations to Tudose on taking office as the new Romanian prime minster, saying China highly values relations with Romania and treats it as a traditionally friendly country and partner.
China-Romania relations have witnessed a considerable development in recent years as the two sides have frequented high-level visits, cemented political mutual trust and enhanced substantial cooperation in such fields as trade and energy, said Liu.
China's economic growth will help provide greater market demand for the benefit of Romania, an important country along the Belt and Road
, said Liu, urging the two sides to grasp the opportunity of jointly building the Belt and Road and promote their cooperation on areas like trade, energy, finance, culture, education and tourism.
Liu also called on the two countries to further deepen party-to-party exchanges, hoping China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) Political Parties Dialogue, to be held Friday in Bucharest, could consolidate political and social foundation for China-Romania as well as China-CEECs relations.
Tudose expressed his satisfaction with the sound development of bilateral ties, saying it is Romania's political decision to support and take part in the Belt and Road Initiative, which offers an opportunity for mutually-beneficial cooperation between Romania and China.
The two sides should speed up the implementation of large projects on fields like energy and infrastructure and make them achieve outcomes as soon as possible, said Tudose.