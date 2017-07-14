More Russians like Trump following his meeting with Putin: poll

About 27 percent of Russian respondents liked US President Donald Trump
, up from 13 percent in April, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center said Thursday.
The center polled 1,200 people by phone across the country on July 9-10 shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump held their first meeting in Germany last week.
The share of Russians who did not like Trump dropped from 39 percent in April to the current 22 percent.
Of the surveyed, 48 percent expected Russia to benefit from the Putin-Trump meeting, while 38 percent anticipated no practical outcome.
Nearly one third of the respondents said Russia-US relations are tense and one tenth believed them hostile.