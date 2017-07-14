HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Liu Xiaobo a victim led astray by West
Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/14 9:57:24
Liu lived in an era when China witnessed the most rapid growth in recent history, but he attempted to confront Chinese mainstream society under Western support. This has determined his tragic life. Even if he could live longer, he would never have achieved his political goals that are in opposition to the path of history.
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus