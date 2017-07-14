Garbage in Stockholm piles up in midst of wildcat strike

After more than a week long strike by sanitation workers and mass resignations in the garbage collection industry, people living and working in Stockholm are becoming increasingly desperate with the piles of mounting smelly trash.



On July 5, about 50 sanitation workers from Reno Norden went on a so-called wildcat strike, unsupported by the union, over the company's plan to lower salaries, Swedish public television broadcaster SVT News reported.



On Wednesday, more than a week later with still no resolution in sight, 50 RenoNorden workers quit their jobs, rejecting an offer to keep salaries levels in exchange for one-hour longer workdays, Radio Sweden, SR, reported Thursday.



The average salary for a Reno Norden sanitation worker is about 4,000 US dollars a month, SR reported.



Meanwhile, 40 garbage collectors from Liselotte Loof, another sanitation company, went on a sympathy wildcat strike Thursday, SVT reported.



In addition to the salary issue, sanitation workers with Reno Norden are upset with the company's plans to register the keys used to open garbage rooms.



Each driver has a keyring weighing about 10 kilos with all the keys used to open doors where garbage is stored in the city, SVT News reported.



Reno Norden wants to register the keys so that a new worker can unlock the trash rooms from day one. Normally it takes workers months to manually learn the system to efficiently unlock the doors on the route.



"Finding the right key is an apprenticeship certificate of sorts for us sanitation workers," Jan Spanedal, who worked for Reno Norden, told SVT News.



Once the keys are marked anyone will be able to quickly find the right key and the garbage collectors can more easily be replaced. That, together with the wage issue makes many sanitation workers fearful that the company is planning to hire cheaper labor, SVT News reported.



The Swedish Transport Workers' union does not support workers on the issue of the keys, SVT News reported.



Meanwhile, the city of Stockholm is getting showered with phone calls with complaints over the growing, smelly mountains of trash. This past weekend the city received about 1,300 complaints, Swedish broadsheet Dagens Nyheter reported.



Reno Norden started recruiting new personnel and hiring temporary garbage collectors Wednesday, SR reported.

