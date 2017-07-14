China urges relevant countries not to meddle in domestic affairs with Liu Xiaobo case

China here on Friday urged relevant countries not to meddle in its domestic affairs with the case of Liu Xiaobo.



"We call on relevant countries to respect China's judicial sovereignty," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang when asked to comment on media reports saying a few foreign officials were making improper comments on Liu Xiaobo's death of illness.



Geng said that Liu Xiaobo was convicted of violating the Chinese law. Following his diagnosis of liver cancer, relevant departments and medical institutions of China have made all-out efforts to treat him out of humanity and in accordance with the law.



"China is a country under the rule of law. The handling of Liu Xiaobo' s case belongs to China's internal affairs, and foreign countries are in no position to make improper remarks," said Geng.



Liu Xiaobo, convicted of inciting subversion of state power in 2009, died of multiple organ failure due to liver cancer Thursday after medical treatment failed.

