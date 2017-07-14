Arab League refuses US decision to extend sanctions on Sudan

The Arab League (AL) on Thursday expressed regret over Washington's decision to extend the period of lifting its decades-long sanctions on Sudan for three months.



In a press release, the AL said it was expecting that the sanctions would be permanently lifted in accordance with former US president Barrack Obama's decision in January to cancel two executive orders imposing sanctions on the Arab country over terrorism support.



The AL has reiterated its rejection of the US sanctions imposed on Sudan, highlighting the contacts made by the AL Secretary General with the US administration to permanently lift the sanctions.



According to the orders, Sudanese authorities should present reports by July 13, 2017 indicating that the country is committed to certain terms including combating terrorism and fulfilling its commitments to ceasing hostilities at conflict zones, therefore to fully lift the sanctions on Sudan, which has been listed on the US list of "state sponsors of terrorism" since 1993.



The executive orders gave 180 days for review before fully and permanently lifting the sanctions if Sudan government maintained its efforts regarding human rights and combating terrorism.



However, the US Department of State on Tuesday said in a statement that the country has extended the review period for three months to decide whether to permanently lift trade sanctions on Sudan given its human rights records and other issues.



In response, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on Wednesday issued a decree to freeze the negotiation committee with the United States until October 12.



Sudan also urged the US to fulfill its commitments and lift the sanctions by October.

