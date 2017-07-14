At least 6,800 rescued migrants expected to reach Italy in three days

At least 6,800 migrants and refugees were expected to reach Italy between late Thursday and Saturday, after being rescued in the Mediterranean, the Italian coast guard said.



Earlier in the day, coastguard officials had put at some 5,600 the number of people due to disembark in the country. Some 10 ships were headed towards various ports in southern Italy.



Among them, 1,400 migrants were due to arrive in Catania, Sicily, and further 900 in the Calabrian port of Corigliano.



A ship from European Union (EU) borders agency control Frontex with some 1,200 people on board was expected in Crotone, and other ships were due to arrive in Brindisi and Bari with 850 and 620 people, respectively. Further arrivals were expected in another four Italian ports.



No new rescue operations were underway as of late Thursday, according to the Italian coast guard coordinating all missions in the central Mediterranean.



Of the 6,800 expected to land in the next hours, at least 4,100 were saved in 20 operations carried out by Italy's navy and coast guards ships, along with other forces from the EU naval mission EUNAVFOR MED and Frontex, on Wednesday.



Italian police also held five people -- two Gambians, two Egyptians, and one Comorian citizen -- on suspicion of being human traffickers, Ansa news agency reported.



The suspects disembarked among rescued migrants in the Sicilian city of Pozzallo on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, Italy has draft a "code of conduct" for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) carrying out rescue missions in the Mediterranean.



The draft was being reviewed by Italian authorities and EU Commission officials before its definitive approval, according to Ansa and Italy's leading business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.



The code of conduct would require NGOs to comply with 11 rules, including an "absolute prohibition" to enter Libyan waters during their missions.



NGOs would also be asked to allow police officers on board of their boats anytime to search for possible human traffickers hiding among migrants, and to not transfer rescued people on other ships -- regardless if they were from other humanitarian groups or from Italian authorities -- except in case of emergency.



NGOs not complying with such rules would not be allowed to enter Italian ports to disembark, according to the draft.



The code of conduct was part of a wider effort by the Italian government to get more help from European partners on the migration crisis.



At a conference on the Western Balkans held in Trieste on Wednesday, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni restated the migration crisis was a European issue.



"Italy will keep doing its part in rescuing and welcoming. At the same time, we are fighting for the migration policy to be shared by the whole EU," Gentiloni said.



The central Mediterranean crossing from Libya to Italy has become the major route for people trying to get into Europe, since after the Balkan route was shut in early 2016.



From Jan. 1 to July 13, some 86,000 migrants and refugees reached Italy, which represents almost 84 percent of the total 103,000 arrivals to Europe, according to Italy's Interior Ministry and UN refugee agency UNHCR.



The number of migrants arrived to Italy by sea in June was 24,800, which marked an 8 percent increase compared to the previous month, the Frontex agency also stated.

