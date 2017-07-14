Cuba plans to increase population to internet access

The Cuban government intends to encourage more people to use internet as part of a program aimed at enhancing public awareness of new technologies, a government official said on Thursday.



Minister of Information and Communications Maimir Mesa Ramos gave the parliament detailed information on the government's plans on more internet access.



According to official figures, there are four million internet users, including over 1.5 million with permanent accounts. Most users connect from 370 public spaces for wireless browsing (Wi-Fi), located mainly in parks and main boulevards.



Mesa explained that the priority is not to increase internet access at home, but to help more people use internet through wireless devices, such as the 4.3 million mobile uses.



Earlier this year, the state-owned Cuban Telecommunications Company Etecsa allowed the general population to contract Internet mobile services, ranging from slow connection at the price of 15 US dollars a month up to fast access for 70 US dollars a month. The monthly average salary of Cubans stands at around 25 US dollars.

