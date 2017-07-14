Hospital tried best in treatment of Liu Xiaobo, says doctor

The hospital where Liu Xiaobo received medical treatment has done its best to save his life, his main doctor Liu Yunpeng said.



"Since the day Liu Xiaobo was admitted, the hospital has made every effort in his treatment," said Doctor Liu, of the First Hospital of China Medical University, at a press conference late Thursday night.



Well-known experts from China as well as Germany and the United States were also invited for joint consultations, said Liu.



During the treatment, doctors with the hospital held 25 consultations, had five joint diagnoses with Chinese experts from outside, and briefed Liu Xiaobo's family on his illness for 23 times, Doctor Liu said.



Professor Markus M. Buachler of the German University of Heidelberg, and professor Joseph M. Herman, of the US MD Anderson Cancer Center, were also invited to the hospital for joint consultations.



Liu Xiaobo was sentenced to 11 years in jail in December 2009 for inciting subversion of state power. He was released on medical parole upon diagnosis of liver cancer.



He died of multiple organ failure due to liver cancer Thursday. He was 61.



In reply to questions of why the patient was not transferred overseas for treatment, Doctor Liu said the patient was in a critical condition that did not allow him being moved to elsewhere.



"The situation was very dangerous, he might be in need of receiving surgery at any time," the doctor said.



"US and German experts spoke highly of the hospital's work, believing the patient had received quality treatment. They held that hospitals in their own countries could not have done a better job," Doctor Liu said.



He also said Liu Xiaobo's type of liver cancer was very hard to be diagnosed at the early stage, and that it developed very quickly at the late stage.



During his last hours, Liu was accompanied by his wife and several relatives. They were very grateful for the hard work of all the doctors and nurses, according to the hospital.

