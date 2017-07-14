One Killed, 4 injured in boathouse explosion in US state of Utah

A female tourist was killed and 4 others serious injured in a house boat explosion happened Wednesday night on Lake Powell in the US state of Utah.



Policemen confirmed Thursday morning the victim as Kirsten Meyer from Colorado who was 52 years old.



The blast occurred about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, when the victims were attempting to start the house boat's generator. 24 people were on board the boat.



The cause of the explosion was still under investigation.

