Brazil football violence claims another victim

A football fan in Brazil has died from stab wounds after a match between Sao Paulo rivals Corinthians and Palmeiras.



Palmeiras fan Leandro de Paula was attacked by Corinthians supporters late on Wednesday and died in hospital early on Thursday, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported.



Two Corinthians supporters were arrested, according to police.



It is the second violent death in less than a week in Brazilian football.



On Saturday, a 27-year-old man was shot dead in Rio de Janeiro after the top-flight match between local rivals Vasco da Gama and Flamengo.



According to the Globo newspaper, at least 21 football fans have died in Brazil in the past two decades because of violence.

