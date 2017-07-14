Myanmar, Seychelles form diplomatic ties

Myanmar has established diplomatic ties with Seychelles at ambassadorial level, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
said on Friday.
The move came after permanent representatives of the two countries to the United Nations signed a joint communique on the establishment in New York on Wednesday.
Both sides claimed that the diplomatic relations and cooperation are established on the basis of the principles of the UN Charter and the norms of international law.
Seychelles is the 7th country with which Myanmar has established diplomatic relations this year and the 121st country for having such ties since Myanmar's independence in 1948.