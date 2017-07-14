Alleged kingpin of people smuggling ring extradited to Australia from Indonesia

The alleged kingpin of a 2-million-US dollar people smuggling plot is set to face Perth Magistrates Court on Friday, after he was extradited from Indonesia to Australia.



The 35-year-old Afghan national, Ahmad Zia Alizada, is the ninth person to be extradited from Indonesia to Australia for people smuggling offences since 2009, and has been formally by the Australian Federal Police with 10 charges relating to four separate boat arrivals during 2009-2010.



Originally arrested by Indonesian Police in 2015, the approval for the extradition was granted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo last month.



Despite the lengthy process, Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton told local media that he "appreciates Indonesia's determined efforts to bring people smugglers to justice."



"Extradition proceedings always take time, as both countries need to be satisfied in terms of the process and need to make sure it can withstand legal challenge," Dutton said.



According to Australian Federal Police, those seeking asylum were asked to pay as high as 5,000-6,000 US dollars each for the dangerous ocean journey.

