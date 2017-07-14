Singapore highway structure collapse kills one, injures 10

A structure over an incomplete highway collapsed early Friday in the eastern part of Singapore, killing one worker and injuring 10 others.



The incident occurred on Upper Changi Road East, not far from the Changi Airport.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said one worker died at the scene, while 10 others have been sent to Changi General Hospital. Among the wounded, two had been dismissed while the other eight were still hospitalized.



SCDF was alerted to the incident at about 3:35 a.m. local time (1935 GMT Thursday). At around 7:00 a.m., it said all workers at the construction site had been accounted for and that search and rescue operations had been completed.



The construction was undertaken by the Or Kim Peow (OKP) firm, which had been found guilty just on Tuesday of breaches of the Workplace Safety and Health Act.



The firm and its Safety Coordinator and Site Supervisor Victor Tan Kok Peng were fined 250,000 Singapore dollars (182,500 US dollars) and 12,000 Singapore dollars (87,600 US dollars) respectively for a workplace accident in September 2015. In that case, one worker had died, while three others were injured.

