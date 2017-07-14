S. Korean president's approval rating stays high: weekly poll

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
saw his approval rating stay at a relatively high level, a weekly survey showed Friday.
According to the Gallup Korea poll, Moon gained 80 percent of support scores this week. It dropped 3 percentage points from the previous week, but it was much higher than his predecessors in the similar period of presidency.
The result was based on a survey of 1,004 voters conducted from Tuesday to Thursday. It had 3.1 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.
Support for Moon, who took office on May 10, hovered around 80 percent, moving from 79 percent in the fourth week of June to 80 percent in the first week of July. The support rate rebounded to 83 percent last week, before falling to 80 percent this week.
Moon's ruling Democratic Party kept its top spot among political parties, with 49 percent of support scores. It was down 1 percentage point from a week ago.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor conservative Righteous Party garnered an identical support rate of 9 percent this week.
The minor progressive Justice Party won 6 percent of support, and the centrist People's Party gained 5 percent in approval scores.