Funeral held for policemen killed by gunmen in southwest Pakistan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/14 11:30:53

Officials attend funeral ceremony of policemen who killed in gunmen attack in southwest Pakistan's Quetta, on July 13, 2017. At least four policemen, including a senior official, were killed and another one injured when their vehicle came under attack by four unknown gunmen in Pakistan's southwest metropolitan of Quetta on Thursday. (Xinhua/Asad)


 

