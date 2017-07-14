Funeral held for policemen killed by gunmen in southwest Pakistan

Officials attend funeral ceremony of policemen who killed in gunmen attack in southwest Pakistan's Quetta, on July 13, 2017. At least four policemen, including a senior official, were killed and another one injured when their vehicle came under attack by four unknown gunmen in Pakistan's southwest metropolitan of Quetta on Thursday. (Xinhua/Asad)

