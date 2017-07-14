2017 Harbin Int'l Rose Light Festival opens in NE China

Colored lights are displayed during the 2017 Harbin International Rose Light Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 13, 2017. The colored lights covered an area of 60,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Colored lights are displayed during the 2017 Harbin International Rose Light Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 13, 2017. The colored lights covered an area of 60,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Colored lights are displayed during the 2017 Harbin International Rose Light Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 13, 2017. The colored lights covered an area of 60,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Colored lights are displayed during the 2017 Harbin International Rose Light Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 13, 2017. The colored lights covered an area of 60,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Wang Song)