Chinese aircraft carrier formation conducts coordination training

China's aircraft carrier Liaoning is seen during a new training mission upon arrival at an unidentified sea area, July 13, 2017. Chinese aircraft carrier formation conducted coordination training on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zeng Tao)

A flotilla including China's aircraft carrier Liaoning (Top) embark on a new training mission upon arrival at an unidentified sea area, July 13, 2017. Chinese aircraft carrier formation conducted coordination training on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zeng Tao)

A flotilla including China's aircraft carrier Liaoning (Bottom) embark on a new training mission upon arrival at an unidentified sea area, July 13, 2017. Chinese aircraft carrier formation conducted coordination training on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zeng Tao)