Doctors defend treatment of Liu Xiaobo

Liu Xiaobo's condition was too critical for him to be transferred to a foreign country for treatment, his attending doctor said at a press conference Thursday night, after Liu died from liver cancer earlier on Thursday.



Dr. Liu Yunpeng from the First Hospital of China Medical University in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province noted that his patient was in critical condition and could have required emergency treatment any time. So, transferring the patient was not advisable.



Liu Yunpeng said the hospital did all it could to treat the patient, including 25 group consultations from the hospital, five group consultations involving China’s leading experts, and one that involves international experts.



Liu Yunpeng added that the poorly differentiated hepatocellular carcinoma that Liu Xiaobo was diagnosed highly concealed and most of the cancer was detected in its late stage.



Experts from the US and from Germany spoke highly of the hospital’s treatments, and they also thought Liu Xiaobo had received high-level treatment, and that treatment in their countries would not be better than that in China, Liu Yunpeng said.



Liu Xiaobo's relatives said they are grateful for the hospital’s full efforts to treat Liu, the hospital said at the press conference Thursday night.



Several of his family members, including his wife, were present when he passed away, according to the hospital.



The hospital also notified Liu Xiaobo’s relatives 23 times about the patient’s situation, Liu Yunpeng added.



Liu Xiaobo was placed in intensive care starting Monday. He was diagnosed with liver cancer on May 31.



On Wednesday, the hospital which had been treating him said in a notice that intubation was needed to help him breathe, but his family had refused to allow doctors to perform the procedure.



Liu Xiaobo was sentenced to 11 years in jail on December 25, 2009, after a court in Beijing convicted him of trying to overthrow the government.



The Liaoning Prison Administrative Bureau announced on June 26 on its website that Liu Xiaobo had been granted medical parole after being diagnosed with liver cancer during a routine physical check conducted by Liaoning's Jinzhou Prison on May 31.



According to personal information recorded at the Jinzhou Prison, where Liu Xiaobo had been serving his sentence, he had hepatitis B before he was imprisoned. The prison gave him a physical examination once a year and had a doctor visit him every 15 days. The prison started checking him for hepatitis and tumors in 2012.



Global Times-Xinhua



