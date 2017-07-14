Police officer killed, 5 injured in N. Afghan clash

One police officer was killed and five police personnel were wounded in a clash in Afghanistan's northern province of Takhar overnight, provincial police spokesman said Friday.



"The clash flared up in Bagh-e-Yaran locality of Dasht-e-Qala district late Thursday night after Taliban militants attacked a police patrol in the area," spokesman Khalil Asir told Xinhua.



One police vehicle was also damaged, the official said, adding that militants also suffered casualties during the fighting, but their number could not be exactly specified as they evacuated their casualties after the clash.



The province bordering Tajikistan, as well as neighboring Kunduz and Baghlan provinces, has been the scene of heavy clashes over the past couple of months as Taliban militants have been trying to challenge the government forces in the once relatively peaceful region.



Local observers believe that the Taliban would intensify activities in summer to gain more territory and defame the government ahead of winter and snowfall in the mountainous country.

