The Chinese Ministry of National Defense
on Friday dismissed concerns over reports of military aircraft passing through the Miyako Strait in the Western Pacific, saying they were "routine exercises."
"It is legitimate for Chinese military planes to fly through the strait, and more similar training will be conducted on the high seas as needed," said Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the ministry.
"The parties concerned don't need to overact and make a great fuss about it. They will feel better after getting used to such drills," Ren said.