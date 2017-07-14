Pakistani forces foil terrorists' attack in Khyber tribal area: army

Pakistan military said on Friday that the security forces had foiled an early morning terrorists' attack from the Afghan side of the border.



Two suicide bombers, who were among a group of the attackers, were killed by the security forces in Khyber tribal region, which borders Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, an army statement said from the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army's media wing.



The banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan Jamaat-ul-Ahrar said it was involved in the attack on a military camp.



"Security forces foiled terrorists attack on border post in Khyber Agency," the statement said.



"Terrorists including 2 suicide bombers from across the border attempted fire raid and target Misthara post, 2 km northwest of Jarobi on Pak-Afghan Border," the statement said.



Two soldiers got injured in exchange of fire with the terrorists, it said.



Pakistani security officials insist that Pakistani militants, who have escaped as the result of major military operations in tribal regions in recent years, have crossed into Afghanistan and now operate from there.



Pakistan and Afghanistan have nearly 2,600 kilometers common border, mostly porous, and the militants used to take advantage of the absence of an effective border management system.



Pakistan says it has started fencing its border with Afghanistan to stop the cross-border movement of the armed groups.

