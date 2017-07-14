Artists from China's Suzhou Kunqu Opera Theatre perform "Peony Pavilion" at the Herod Atticus Theater at the foot of the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, on July 12, 2017. As part of celebrations for the China-Greece Cultural Exchanges and Culture Industry Cooperation Year, a troupe from China's Suzhou Kunqu Opera Theatre of east China's Jiangsu Province presented the opera, one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, at the foot of a UNESCO World Heritage Site on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lefteris Partsalis)

